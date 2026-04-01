C&C Marine & Repair Delivers Double-Hull Tank Barge

C&C Marine & Repair has delivered CTOW 330, a new double-hull tank barge designed for bunker service and built to support modern fuel-handling requirements across lakes, bays, and sounds service routes to Colonial Towing.

Measuring approximately 297'06" x 54'00" x 16'00", CTOW 330 has a nominal cargo capacity of about 28,000 U.S. barrels and features a flush deck extending the full length and breadth of the vessel. The barge is designed for U.S. Coast Guard authorization for Subchapter “D” cargoes, Grade “A” and lower, inclusive of biodiesel and methanol, and incorporates a Type III double-skin hull with raked ends for operational durability and regulatory compliance.

CTOW 330 is configured with eight cargo compartments arranged into two cargo segregations, each served by a dedicated pipeline and pumping capability to support efficient and flexible fuel movements:

• Bunker Fuel Segregation: Cargo tanks P/S 1, P 2, S 3, and P/S 4 piped together

• Diesel Segregation: Cargo tanks S 2 and P 3 piped together.

To support operational resilience, the forward deck is arranged with emergency suction risers that can be connected via spool piece to form a loop, enabling either pump set to move cargo from either segregation in an emergency.

Colonial furnished four diesel-driven cargo pumps rated at approximately 4,000 barrels per hour at 250 feet of head, with pumping performance based on a worst-case cargo condition of 8.8 API gravity and 700 cSt viscosity at 122°F. The load/discharge arrangement includes two transverse cargo headers located approximately 120 feet forward of the stern and configured for practical hose handling and manifold operations.

The barge is equipped with a U.S. Coast Guard-approved Vapor Recovery System (VCS) including an 8-inch 304 stainless steel vent header, closed gauging provisions, and an Owner-furnished high-velocity pressure/vacuum valve (3.0 psig pressure / 0.5 psig vacuum). Vapor segregation is supported through strategically placed spectacle flanges and dedicated header arrangements.

Cargo tank monitoring includes open gauging, closed gauging, high-level alarms, and supporting fittings for inspection and measurement, with an Owner-furnished inspection team to measure volume and produce strapping tables.

To support positioning and handling, CTOW 330 includes a 600-horsepower bow thruster powered by a dedicated diesel engine and integrated tunnel arrangement in the bow rake.

The barge is also outfitted with an owner-furnished EBI pedestal-mounted hydraulic crane with an 85-foot boom and 5,000 lbs. capacity at 65-foot radius, supported by shipyard-furnished structural foundation and access provisions to facilitate inspection and maintenance.

A shipyard-furnished tankerman house is installed aft, providing a protected workspace and operational support for cargo handling and onboard systems.



