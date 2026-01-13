C&C Marine and Repair Delivers M/V Al Sloss for Canal Barge Company

C&C Marine and Repair has delivered the M/V Al Sloss to Canal Barge Company, completing the first vessel in a four-boat newbuild series currently under construction for the New Orleans-based operator.

The 2,600-horsepower, 87’ x 34’ towboat was designed by C&C Marine and Repair’s in-house engineering team and constructed on an accelerated schedule, with delivery completed in approximately six months.

Throughout construction, Canal Barge Company worked closely with C&C Marine’s project management team to incorporate minor adjustments and design modifications in real time.

Delivery of the remaining three vessels in the series is scheduled to follow at two- to three-month intervals.

Vessel Specifications and Equipment

The M/V Al Sloss is powered by two Mitsubishi S12-R main engines, supplied by Laborde Products, and is equipped with two FPT generator sets. The propulsion package includes Reintjes WAF 665 reduction gears, provided by Karl Senner, LLC. Eagle Control Systems, Inc. furnished the vessel’s steering, alarm, and monitoring systems.

Accommodations aboard the M/V Al Sloss include eight berths, outfitted with a soft-core joiner system supplied by Kern Martin to enhance comfort and improve fire protection.

The vessel’s navigation and communications suite, supplied by GMENI Marine Electronics and Supply, includes Furuno radars, AIS, a satellite compass, bridge alarm system, loudhailer, and Standard Horizon VHF communications, along with supporting bridge instrumentation and sensors. In addition, the towboat is equipped with two Carlisle & Finch 1,000-watt searchlights, two Wintech 40-ton winches, and a Wintech 5-ton vertical capstan.

Additional Newbuilds Available

Building on the Canal Barge project, C&C Marine and Repair is also constructing six 2,600-hp inland towboats for open sale, with the first scheduled for completion in early Q3 2026 and additional deliveries to follow.

In addition, C&C has two Multi Cat–class workboats nearing completion—both expected to deliver before the end of Q1 2026—providing operators an opportunity to secure versatile, job-ready assets without long newbuild lead times. The yard is also completing a large cutter suction dredge, slated for delivery in Q2 2026, ideal for contractors seeking a near-term build backed by C&C’s fabrication strength and shipyard-scale execution.

These builds underscore C&C’s ability to move quickly, build at scale, and deliver high-quality vessels that meet today’s operational demands—while giving buyers rare access to new, ready-soon tonnage across multiple marine sectors.