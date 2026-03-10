Barge Catches Fire in Delaware Bay

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to a barge fire in the Delaware Bay.

At 8:20 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call from the tug Douglas J reporting the barge they were towing was on fire. The barge was carrying scrap metal.

It has been towed to approximately 2 miles off Maurice River Cove, New Jersey, to remove the threat from the main ship channel.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Agencies involved in the response are:

Wilmington Fire Department

Delaware City Fire Department

Philadelphia Fire Department

New Jersey Office of Emergency Management

Delaware Emergency Management

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City

Coast Guard Staton Cape May

Coast Guard Station Philadelphia



