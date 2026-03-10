Barge Catches Fire in Delaware Bay
The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to a barge fire in the Delaware Bay.
At 8:20 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call from the tug Douglas J reporting the barge they were towing was on fire. The barge was carrying scrap metal.
It has been towed to approximately 2 miles off Maurice River Cove, New Jersey, to remove the threat from the main ship channel.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Agencies involved in the response are:
Wilmington Fire Department
Delaware City Fire Department
Philadelphia Fire Department
New Jersey Office of Emergency Management
Delaware Emergency Management
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay
Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
Coast Guard Staton Cape May
Coast Guard Station Philadelphia