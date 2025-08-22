CCG’s Polar Max Icebreaker taps ALMACO with $100M+ Contract

Le Groupe ALMACO, the Canadian subsidiary of Finland-based ALMACO Group, won a CAD 100 million+ contract by Chantier Davie Canada Inc. to deliver the outfitting of the Canadian Coast Guard’s Polar Max icebreaker. The project, part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), is a landmark program that will shape the future of Canada’s Arctic operations and strengthen Québec’s role as a global shipbuilding hub.



Polar Max will be built through an international collaboration between Davie’s Helsinki Shipyard in Finland and its facilities in Lévis, Québec. While the hull is under construction in Finland, Le Groupe ALMACO will install accommodation areas and essential interior spaces. In parallel, Québec shipbuilders will fabricate the 1,400-tonne superstructure, which will later be integrated with the Finnish-built hull once it arrives in Canada.



This dual-build model, previously applied in the delivery of the Combat Support Ship Asterix, allows simultaneous workstreams in Europe and North America, accelerating delivery and ensuring Canada receives the vessel on schedule. Superstructure work begins later this summer, with full integration and delivery targeted for 2030.



To support the Polar Max program, ALMACO is expanding its presence in Québec with a new office in Québec City opening in September 2025. The company has launched a large-scale recruitment campaign, combining European expertise with Canadian engineering and manufacturing talent. ALMACO’s investment is expected to create significant new jobs and strengthen long-term industrial capacity in Québec’s advanced maritime sector.



Davie and ALMACO plan to collaborate with subcontractors across Québec and Canada, ensuring the economic benefits of the Polar Max project extend nationwide.



The Polar Max icebreaker is positioned as a cornerstone of the Coast Guard’s future Arctic fleet, enhancing Canada’s sovereignty and capability in the North.

Image courtesy Almaco