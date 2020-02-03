CEDA, IADC Announce New Dredging Course

CEDA and IADC has launched a new course for professionals involved in dredging-related activities for water infrastructure development.

The Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure Course will be held on June 23-24, 2020 in Hotel Van der Valk Den Haag in Nootdorp, The Netherlands.

The course is based on the association’s flagship guidebook with the same title.

At this 2-day course, participants will learn how to achieve dredging projects that fulfil primary functional requirements while adding value to the natural and socio-economic systems by acquiring an understanding of these systems in the context of dredging as well as stakeholder engagement throughout a project’s development.

“This course, just like the book it is based on, fills a gap: it gives guidance to professionals on how to bring into practice the new thinking that in many ways has transformed dredging in the last decade. Therefore, the course is essential for professionals driven by the ambition to achieve sustainable and resilient water infrastructure with a dredging component that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. People involved in designing or implementing such projects – such as port development, river deepening and flood defence to name a few – as well as those working in government, port authorities, consultancy firms, dredging companies, NGOs, suppliers, or ship-builders – would benefit from this course,” says Anna Csiti, General Manager of CEDA. ”Engineers, ecologists, nature and social scientists, regulators or financiers will all return home from this course with new insights and knowledge that can be put to practice right away”.

“This course is based on the CEDA-IADC guidebook Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure which was published in 2018. Experienced lecturers will inform about the latest thinking and approaches, explain methodologies and techniques as well as demonstrate – through numerous practical examples – how to implement this information in practice with challenging workshops and case studies”, says Rene Kolman, Secretary General of IADC. “All participants will receive a copy of the book which will be distributed prior to the course with an assignment to work on before the course starts”.





