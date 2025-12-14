Marine Link
Thursday, December 18, 2025

Celebrity Edge Makes Maiden Call to Newcastle, Australia

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 14, 2025

Source: Port Authority of NSW

Source: Port Authority of NSW

Celebrity Edge made a debut visit to the port of Newcastle in Australia on December 13 with over 4,000 passengers on board.

Port Authority of NSW CEO John McKenna said: “The passengers and crew aboard the 306-meter-long Celebrity Edge will make a significant contribution to the economy.

“From wine tasting in the Hunter Valley to getting up close with Australian wildlife on the Central Coast and Port Stephens, and exploring Newcastle’s historic sites, this stopover showcases why the region is a must-visit on Australia’s cruise map.”

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Maritime leaders unite to tackle ocean plastic with launch of new alliance: the Maritime Association for Clean Seas
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Third Proviso: Transportation Strategies & Jones Act Compliance

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week