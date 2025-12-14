Celebrity Edge Makes Maiden Call to Newcastle, Australia

Celebrity Edge made a debut visit to the port of Newcastle in Australia on December 13 with over 4,000 passengers on board.

Port Authority of NSW CEO John McKenna said: “The passengers and crew aboard the 306-meter-long Celebrity Edge will make a significant contribution to the economy.

“From wine tasting in the Hunter Valley to getting up close with Australian wildlife on the Central Coast and Port Stephens, and exploring Newcastle’s historic sites, this stopover showcases why the region is a must-visit on Australia’s cruise map.”



