Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Celebrity Edge Floats Out at STX France

January 23, 2018

Celebrity Edge was floated out at the STX France shipyard in Saint-Nazaire (Photo: STX France)

 Celebrity Cruises’ newest cruise liner, Celebrity Edge, was floated out of dry dock for the first time at the STX shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

 
The ship is the brand’s first in a new class in more than 10 years. It will now undergo final outfitting before scheduled delivery in October 2018.
 
Celebrity Edge will be homeported in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., making her first sailing November 21, 2018.
