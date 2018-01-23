Celebrity Edge Floats Out at STX France

Eric Haun is web editor of MarineLink.com and contributor to Maritime Reporter...

Celebrity Cruises’ newest cruise liner, Celebrity Edge, was floated out of dry dock for the first time at the STX shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The ship is the brand’s first in a new class in more than 10 years. It will now undergo final outfitting before scheduled delivery in October 2018.

Celebrity Edge will be homeported in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., making her first sailing November 21, 2018.