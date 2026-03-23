Cellula Robotics USA to Deliver AUV Prototype for CAMP Defense Innovation Unit Project

Cellula Robotics USA Inc. has announced its role in delivering a long-endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) under a contract awarded by the Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) as part of the Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP) initiative.

Under the contract led by Metron Inc., Cellula Robotics USA Inc. will be responsible for delivery of a commercial off-the-shelf, fuel cell-powered Guardian AUV. The vehicle is designed for long endurance missions, with the ability to carry and deploy payloads at range.

Cellula continues to expand its presence in the United States through the addition of engineers and technical specialists dedicated to systems integration, testing, and customer support. Delivery and execution of these capabilities are carried out through Cellula Robotics USA Inc., in collaboration with its partner, Schilling Robotics, LLC, a TechnipFMC company.

With more than 40 years of experience, Schilling Robotics has established a track record in the design and manufacture of subsea robotics, including remotely operated vehicles and advanced manipulator systems.