Celsius Orders Two More LNG Carriers from Samsung

Celsius Tankers and partners have ordered two additional 180,000-cubic-meter-capacity (CBM) liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from south Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). The two new ships are scheduled to be delivered in 2024 and will enter into long term time charter with an energy major.

According to Celsius, the new vessels’ highly efficient design minimizes CO2 emissions and methane slip from operations via installation of air lubrication, optimization of hull shape and use of the best available paint system to reduce the vessels’ friction in water. The vessels will be built to Lloyds’ Register class notation “EEDI-3” meeting IMO requirements for ships built after 2025 for 30% more energy efficiency.

With the latest order, the Denmark-based shipowner's orderbook now counts six 180,000 CBM ULTRA-ECO LNG carriers, adding to the fleet of four vessels already delivered in 2020 and 2021.

Celsius Tankers recently took delivery of the fourth and last LNG carrier from the previous series of 180,000M3 XDF vessels ordered at SHI in 2018.

The newly ordered ships will be sister vessels to the first four vessels, but offer additional improvements including lower emissions and reduced fuel consumption, Celsius said. The newbuilds will be fitted with ME-GA propulsion.

With this transaction, Celsius Tankers’ total fleet grows to 10 x 180,000cbm LNG carriers, which are all technically managed in-house by Celsius Tech Ltd., the company said.