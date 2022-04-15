Cemre to Build Ferry for Torghatten Nord

Turkey's Cemre Shipyard said it has won a contract from Torghatten Nord AS to build a new double ended Ro-Ro passenger and vehicle ferry for the Norwegian operator.

Developed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company, the 117-meter-long double-ended car and passenger ferry with the designation NSD120CFc will normally operate emissions-free in exposed waters on the entire 1-hour transit of the Bognes – Lødingen route in the Northern part of Norway at a speed of 13-14 knots. The transit time (and speed) is bringing a new record among the Norwegian battery ferries, according to the builder.

The vessel will normally operate battery-electric with all power originating from the grid onshore through high-capacity automated charging connections. In case shore power is unavailable biodiesel generators will provide sufficient power for normal operation.

The double-ended ferry shall be arranged with two completely independent propulsion and power systems. The systems shall be arranged so that after any single fault, including fire and flooding, a minimum of one of the two independent power and propulsion systems will remain operational. The vessel, with capacity for 399 passengers, will be built according to the DNV class rules and carry the Norwegian flag.

“Torghatten Nord AS is a proud winner of the next tender period on the Lødingen - Bognes connection with ground-breaking zero-emission vessels, after operating the same ferry connection for 10 years with low-emission LNG ferries. The solution represents a shift in relation to crossing time and vessel size operated by zero-emission battery ferries. As a shipyard with high competence within future technology, CEMRE is the selected shipyard for building this vessel,” said Eirik Olsen, COO in Torghatten Nord.

“We believe, as the fruit of this successful partnership, the vessel will take its place among the prestigious vessels in the sector when completed,” said Burak Mursaloğlu, Head of Business Development, CEMRE SHIPYARD.

“The vessel is designed with a special focus on low energy consumption. Energy efficiency permeates the general design as well as most systems and technical solutions onboard. As always in our designs; safety, comfort, and traffic efficiency shall be first-rate,” says Hans Kristian Dyrli, Manager of Project Development in Norwegian Ship Design.