Cemre Receives Order for Two Fish Carriers

Turkish shipbuilder Cemre said it has signed a contract with Seistar Holding to build two environmentally friendly live fish carriers.

Developed by the Norwegian SALT Ship Design, the newbuilds will be equipped with circular fish tanks. The 69.9- and 110-meter-long vessels will be built according to the DNV GL class rules and will carry the Norwegian flag.

The larger of the two vessels, with a total of 8,000 cubic meters load capacity in the fish holds and deadweight of approximately 12,000 tons, will be the world's largest live fish carrier, according to Cemre.

The new vessels will supplement new and existing customers with new tonnage to cover the increasing demand for treatment- and transport services, especially related to the post-smolts in Western Norway.

"These innovative boat designs are based on gentle and efficient fish handling in combination with a strong focus on hygiene, environment and quality," the builder said. "The vessels have several new and exciting design solutions including batteries as energy storage and circular fish tanks. They are designed to keep energy usage at the minimum level."