Centurion Bulk Acquires Integrity Bulk

Singapore headquartered dry bulk shipping company Centurion Bulk announce it has acquired Danish handysize operator Integrity Bulk.

The takeover will be effective from July 31, 2024, subject to the finalization of the transaction, Centurion Bulk said.

Centurion Bulk charters and operates more than 80 vessels worldwide, spanning the handysize to ultramax markets.

The Integrity Bulk website currently lists a fleet of 12 vessels built from 2012 through this year, ranging from 28,227 dwt to 39,970 dwt.