Retrofit Analysis Prepares Kamsarmax Bulk Carrier for Methanol

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has gained Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK for the retrofitting of a conventionally fueled Kamsarmax bulk carrier to dual fuel methanol.

Led in collaboration with Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, the project assessed the techno-economic feasibility of a retrofit from fuel oil to dual fuel methanol, establishing a model that could pave the way for a broader green transition within the medium size bulk carrier sector.

With Kamsarmax bulk carriers representing a significant share of the existing fleet, developing a general retrofit package could drive low-emission solutions across the maritime industry.

The retrofit project, based on Tsuneishi’s Kamsarmax standard design, explored the technical and operational challenges and opportunities of converting vessels to dual fuel methanol. The retrofit design and technological solutions were developed in close cooperation with MAN Energy Solutions.

Cargill offered operational and technical insights bringing in the charterer’s perspective, while the Danish Maritime Administration participated as an observer, providing valuable perspectives during the risk assessments.

The retrofit project has generated multiple design solutions, including novel and modular fuel handling onboard, as well as methanol storage and integration options that optimize safety, capacity and ultimately reduce cost and conversion lead times. The results will be published in a comprehensive case study.

Additionally, the project has developed general design principles for methanol retrofit aimed at ship designers, shipyards and operators, providing a navigational framework through key design decisions.

The two publications will be launched later this year.



