Centus Marine Orders Fast Crew Boat from Strategic Marine

Malaysian offshore supply vessel operator Centus Marine has ordered a 40 meter Fast Crew Boat from Strategic Marine.

Delivery is scheduled for January 2021 at Strategic Marine’s Singapore yard, and the vessel will serve the Malaysian offshore oil and gas sector.

The vessel will be powered by three Caterpillar C32 engines driving fixed pitch propellers.

According to the shipbuilder, the vessel's station-keeping and maneuvering capability is further enhanced by a tunnel thruster installed at the bow.

The fast crew boat is also equipped to carry out external fire-fighting roles by a remote-controlled water monitor with a capacity of 1200m³/hr.

The accommodation space features 16 berths in 7 cabins, a large galley and mess area as well as walk-in chiller & freezer to cater for a large crew with extended operational endurance.

The passenger saloon offers 70 reclining seats arranged with either single or twin seats in each row to provide additional space and privacy.

The aft deck has a clear area of 120m² with deck strength of 2t/m² protected by crash rails and planked with chemically treated hard timber. The vessel cargo fuel capacity is 70m³ and cargo freshwater capacity is 30m³.



