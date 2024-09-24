Centus Marine Orders SES Crew Boat from Strategic Marine

Centus Marine, a Malaysian operator of fast crew boats, has selected Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine to build the next generation of high-speed personnel transfer vessels, developed by AIRCAT.

The new vessel, developed in partnership with AIRCAT Vessels and based on the AIRCAT 35 Crewliner surface effect ship (SES) platform, will be designed to achieve speeds exceeding 50 knots while ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers during transit to and from offshore oil and gas platforms.

An advanced lift system will allow the vessel to achieve minimum draft on water, reducing hull resistance while travelling at high speeds via quad waterjets.

Additionally, the vessel has an advanced automated system controlling the air cushion that dynamically adjusts to sea conditions, optimizing vessel characteristics.

Derick Soo, of Centus Marine, said, “We are pleased to partner with Strategic Marine and AIRCAT Vessels to bring this next generation vessel to the Malaysian market. It aligns with our focus on increasing efficiency while reducing our environmental footprint. We believe this vessel will play a groundbreaking role in enhancing our operations and sustainability efforts and providing our clients with safe, innovative and cost-effective solutions.”

“At Strategic Marine, we continuously innovate to stay ahead of the curve, working with industry-leading partners like AIRCAT Vessels to design and deliver cutting-edge solutions,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine. “Centus Marine’s selection of this vessel is a testament to their confidence in our ability to meet the stringent demands of the offshore sector.”

Jerome Arnold, CEO of AIRCAT Vessels, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Strategic Marine and Centus Marine on this innovative project. Our cutting-edge technology, combined with Strategic Marine’s shipbuilding expertise, will deliver a high-performance vessel that exceeds industry expectations. We are confident of the vessel’s positive impact on the offshore market.”