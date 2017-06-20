Truston Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Related News

Noble Drillship Bags New Contract

Noble Corporation has been awarded new contracts for one of its drillships under which the unit will operate in the U.S.

USCG Interviews Containership Crew after Warship Collision

The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S.

US Navy Presence Highlighted in IMDEX17

The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) represented the U.S.

Future USS Gerald R. Ford Underway for Acceptance Trials

The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departed Naval Station Norfolk for its second set of sea trials, known as acceptance trials (AT) May 24.

Five Facts about the SEAANGEL AIS FLARE ECO

Going out on the sea is fun and is one of the most favored recreational pastimes. With a pleasant day in mind, only few people…

Exxon, Partners Set $4.4 Bln for Oil Project Offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it and partners would spend $4.4 billion to develop part of the Liza oilfield off the coast of Guyana, approving a megaproject at…

Snam in Talks to Buy LNG Terminal Stake from Edison

Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal…

SeaBird in Debt Restructuring Proposal

SeaBird Exploration will propose to its bondholders and certain of its other creditors a debt restructuring of the SeaBird…