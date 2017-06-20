Truston Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Truston partnered the West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership to fine-tune its QMS to include all the enhancements in the latest 2015 standard. Truston leveraged the experience at Smithers Quality Assessments, an accredited quality and environmental management systems certification body, to perform the certification.
Truston provides design, fabrication, installation and maintenance services, as well as inspections and repairs. The company's Port Security Barriers (PSB) systems protect waterside assets such as naval vessels and bases, commercial shipyards, LNG terminals, pipelines, oil rigs, nuclear facilities and dams.