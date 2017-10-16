ABS Joins Green Award Certification Network

ABS has joined the Green Award certification network. As an incentive provider, ABS offers Green Award Certificate holders discounts on software and training courses to encourage high safety and environmental standards in shipping.

“ABS is proud to join forces with the Green Award to improve shipping safety and environmental performance,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS President, Chairman and CEO. “Our commitment to creating a sustainable future through our data and digital leadership to maximize safety and minimize environmental impacts pairs well with the Green Award’s mission to promote environmentally responsible shipping through management excellence and continuous improvement.”

In his welcome address, Captain Dimitrios Mattheou, Chairman of the Green Award Foundation, said, “One of the top priorities of the Green Award is to serve society through implementation and promotion of CSR across the industry. Performance-driven participants, whether ship managers or a maritime organizations, help grow environmental awareness and create an efficient and secure circle of partners encouraging sustainable and responsible shipping. With its worldwide coverage, ABS will significantly help enhance partnerships of like-minded parties striving for excellence.”