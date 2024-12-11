Force Control Introduces HYDRASTOP Thruster Brakes

Force Control Industries introduces a new line of Build America, Buy America Act (BABAA) compliant thruster brakes under the brand name: HYDRASTOP.

These spring-set, electrohydraulic thruster-released brakes are now available for 6-13” drums only with plans to develop larger drum sizes and a complete disc brake series. Thruster brakes statically hold and/or dynamically stop a load: they are ideal for industrial applications like cranes, movable bridges, conveyors, marine deck equipment, and more. HYDRASTOP drum brakes are the only true American-made thruster brake that meet BABAA domestic content requirements. Some U.S. companies label their brakes as "American-made," yet they exclude the thruster device, which represents a substantial portion of the brake's overall makeup.

Designed to AIST Technical Report 11, they are available in torque ratings from 35-2,140 ft/lbs. Force Control has improved upon the proven shoe brake technology with a sealed auto-adjustment device that is impervious to the elements, ensuring a long service life in harsh environments. Lubrication-free bushings in all major pivot locations eliminates maintenance and simplifies operation. Further improvements include a pair of slotted arms which eliminate shoe drag and ensure that the brake pads wear evenly. Shoe drag is a common problem with other thruster brakes, resulting in one brake pad wearing out prematurely, thus requiring replacement of both brake pads plus the downtime for service. Unlike competitive models that utilize mineral-based transformer oil, Force Control has standardized on an environmentally friendly, ester-based transformer oil, which is ideal for sensitive areas like shipping ports, deck machinery, bridges, and more. The addition of HYDRASTOP™ brake series makes Force Control the only legit U.S. manufacturer of thruster brakes.

Thrusters Designed for Durability and Extended Service Life

Heavy-duty, yet lightweight cast aluminum housings are IP66 rated and anodized for corrosion protection. Finned housings allow for radiant heat transfer, providing optimal heat dissipation. A bypass labyrinth seal eliminates internal seal wear compared to conventional thruster designs on the market. This results in smooth, precise piston travel and a long service life. Internal check valves control the flow rate between each housing, allowing for a wide range of lifting and lowering times. All HYDRASTOP™ models feature an internal wet motor design. cMET/MET and IP66 certifications are pending approval.

How it Works

A self-contained, electrohydraulic thruster device is supplied with a 3Ph-230/460VAC-, 60Hz power supply. The internal impeller and motor are both bi-directional, so the power connection is not critical. When supplied with power, an internal motor spins the connected impeller to produce pressure in the piston chamber. This pressure then pushes on the face of the piston which then moves the connected piston rod out, extending the rod to its designated maximum stroke.

The thruster will stay in the extended state until power is removed. When power is removed, an external or internal spring returns the piston and rod to its retracted position. When the thruster is off, the brake is set. When the thruster is on, the brake is released. This design implies a fail-safe principle, where in case of a power loss, the brake sets, preventing uncontrolled movement.

Various options and accessories are available, including a sealed auto-adjuster mechanism, thruster heater (≤ 0° ambient), flow controls (lifting/lowering valves), corrosion protection – stainless hardware and Steel-It® epoxy paint, piston rod dust boot, internal c-sprig, limit switches (for brake-released, brake-engaged, & manually-released), NEMA 3R & 4X brake enclosures, manual hand release, brake wheels and more.

In addition to the HYDRASTOP™ drum brakes and corresponding thruster sizes currently available, development is ongoing for larger brake and thruster sizes, as are other disc brake designs.

“We’re excited to add the HYDRASTOP™ line of drum brakes to the Force Control family,” said VP of Sales & Marketing Tony Stoner. “When coupled with our extensive line of Oil Shear brakes, clutches, and clutch-brakes, this gives us a more robust line of braking technology to offer our customers, and more tools to solve their motion control problems.”



