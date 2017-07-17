StormGeo Receives EU MRV Certification

StormGeo’s shipping division (formerly AWT) has received its certification as an EU MRV supplier by Verifavia Shipping.

The European Union’s decision to monitor CO2 emissions for most vessels in excess of 5000 gross tons affects owners or vessel managers with ships that are calling on ports in EU member states. The EU requires ship-specific monitoring plans to be in place by August 31, 2017, including being MRV compliant for Monitoring, Reporting and Verification.



StormGeo's shipping division (formerly AWT) has been collecting data, monitoring data and reporting data on fuel consumption and emissions for over twenty years. More than 60,000 voyages utilized StormGeo’s methods of collecting and reporting data in 2016. StormGeo is supporting the new EU regulation and recently has gone the extra step to become EU MRV Certified.



StormGeo's Fleet Performance solution, FleetDSS MRV, incorporates a service level that was created in response to the European Union regulations that ships accurately measure their CO2 output. FleetDSS MRV provides a tool to help create monitoring plans, view leg-by-leg voyage reports as well as annual emissions reports. In addition, the required reports are sent directly to a verification entity. It includes tools to understand fuel consumption as it relates to performance speed. This gives additional insight into each fleet beyond the MRV regulations.



StormGeo’s higher level of service, FleetDSS Analytics, provides technical analysis capabilities that enables a user to analyze the performance of a vessel, to compare it to benchmarks as well as to other vessels. The performance can be analyzed with KPIs and graphs and tables to make the best decisions to improve overall performance. This level of FleetDSS has all the key metrics for each vessel to proactively manage fuel efficiency and vessel performance.