Tuesday, April 11, 2017

DMC Gdańsk Gains EN 1090, ISO 3834 Certifications

Photo: Damen

Photo: Damen

Damen Marine Components (DMC) Gdańsk, one of the Damen Shipyards Group’s locations for the production of steel components including propeller nozzles, rudder installations and cranes, has received EN 1090 and ISO 3834 certifications.

 
DMC Gdańsk supplies a wide range of components to shipyards all over the world and these certifications, as verified by Bureau Veritas, confirm its world class standards in the fabrication of steel and aluminum structures (EN 1090) and the quality of its fusion welding (ISO 3834). These awards join its existing ISO 14001:2004, OHSAS 18001:2007 and ISO 9001:2008 certificates.
