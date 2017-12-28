Ship of the Year: MOL FSRU Challenger

MOL FSRU Challenger is Maritime Reporter & Engineering News' Great Ships of 2017.

The World’s Largest Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU Max). Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) in middle of October, took delivery of MOL FSRU Challenger the world largest floating storage and regasification unit (called FSRU Max vessel) from South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. The state-of-the art FSRU Max vessel has a variety of valued functions, and the vessel is scheduled to commence storage and regasification services to a project in Turkey within end of 2017. Ship Description: FSRU Max vessel has a variety of state-of-the art valued functions. 263,000 cbm largest LNG storage tanks are constructed with highest mega-reinforcement design of GTT No96 membrane cargo containment system. Huge capacity of boil-off gas handling machineries onboard enables to receive LNG from shuttle ships at high transfer rate, both from marine loading jetty arms or from ship-to-ship cryogenic hoses, and also allows for re-export LNG operation to shuttle ships for transshipment supply of LNG to neighboring regions. Regasification skids and gas transfer machineries onboard are designed with high redundancy and robust isolation philosophy, as verified that the entire system is rated to operational reliability of 98.5%, which enables to achieve regular maintenances of LNG storage tanks and regasification skids without interrupting regasification service. In order to achieve no docking maintenance for 20 year service period, special design upgrades are implemented into various fields. For example, underwater hull coating and seawater intake/overboard valves, mooring and deck crane layouts, exposed steel outfitting, etc. Eco-friendly designs and various risk analysis programs for evaluation and mitigating environmental impacts to surrounding sea and air are also implemented in order to satisfy industrial standards and any local requirement at FSRU jetty terminals.

Main Ship Info

Ship Name MOL FSRU CHALLENGER

Ship Type FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit)

Ship Builder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

Ship Owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Ship Operator MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

Ship Designer Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

Delivery Date October 10, 2017

Classification Bureau Veritas

Flag of registry Bahamas

Main Particulars

Length (OA) 345m

Length (BP) 333m

Breadth 55m

DWT 123,829 Tons

Depth 27m

Draft 12m

Speed 18 knots

Propulsion

Fuel Type Tri-Fuel burning (HFO, MDO, GAS)

Main engines ABB AC 6,600V Electric Propulsion Motor x 2 units

Total installed power Maximum Propulsion Power: 25,430 kW x 79.8 rpm

Propellers Twin propellers

Generators Dual-Fuel Diesel Electric Generator MAN 9L51/60DF x 4 units

LNG Storage Capacity 263,000 cbm

MAN 9L51/61DF (dual-fuel). 9,000 kW x 4 units Regasification Skids 180 mmscfd x 4 units (Direct seawater heating, Main GeneratorMAN 9L51/61DF (dual-fuel). 9,000 kW x 4 units Regasification Skids 180 mmscfd x 4 units (Direct seawater heating, Shell & tube, Open loop and Partial closed loop)

Electronics

Radars X-Band x 1 unit, S-Band x 1 units

Depth Sounders Fitted

Auto Pilot Fitted

Radios MF/HF radio plant, VHF,

AIS Fitted

GPS Fitted

GMDSS Fitted

SatCom Inmarsat C, Inmarsat Fleet Broadband

Mooring equipment Mooring winch 10 units (Electro-hydraulic driven, total 28 mooring drums, rated capacity 35MT per each)

Fire extinguishing systems High expansion foam, CO2, Dry Powder, Seawater spray, Hi-fog spot fresh water spray

Motor starters DOL and/or Soft starter

Lifeboats Hinged gravity lifeboats (48 persons x 2 units)

Liferafts 24 persons x 4 units, 6 persons x 2 units

Coatings Underwater hull coating for 20 years non-dock

Ballast Water Management System Ozone type (NK-03 Blue)

Regasification Unit: - Re condenser 10 ton/h x 1 unit

- High Pressure LNG Booster Pump 380 m3/h x 2,540 mLC x 4 units, 50 m3/h x 2,540 mLC x 2 units

- High Pressure LNG Vaporizer 180 MMSCFD x 4 units

- Gas metering unit x 3 units

- HIPPS valve x 1 unit - High Pressure Gas Manifold x each 1 unit (port and starboard)