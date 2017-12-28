Marine Link
Thursday, December 28, 2017

Ship of the Year: MOL FSRU Challenger

December 28, 2017

  • MOL FSRU Challenger. (Photo: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.)
MOL FSRU Challenger is Maritime Reporter & Engineering News' Great Ships of 2017.

The World’s Largest Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU Max). Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) in middle of October, took delivery of MOL FSRU Challenger the world largest floating storage and regasification unit (called FSRU Max vessel) from South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. The state-of-the art FSRU Max vessel has a variety of valued functions, and the vessel is scheduled to commence storage and regasification services to a project in Turkey within end of 2017. Ship Description: FSRU Max vessel has a variety of state-of-the art valued functions. 263,000 cbm largest LNG storage tanks are constructed with highest mega-reinforcement design of GTT No96 membrane cargo containment system. Huge capacity of boil-off gas handling machineries onboard enables to receive LNG from shuttle ships at high transfer rate, both from marine loading jetty arms or from ship-to-ship cryogenic hoses, and also allows for re-export LNG operation to shuttle ships for transshipment supply of LNG to neighboring regions. Regasification skids and gas transfer machineries onboard are designed with high redundancy and robust isolation philosophy, as verified that the entire system is rated to operational reliability of 98.5%, which enables to achieve regular maintenances of LNG storage tanks and regasification skids without interrupting regasification service. In order to achieve no docking maintenance for 20 year service period, special design upgrades are implemented into various fields. For example, underwater hull coating and seawater intake/overboard valves, mooring and deck crane layouts, exposed steel outfitting, etc. Eco-friendly designs and various risk analysis programs for evaluation and mitigating environmental impacts to surrounding sea and air are also implemented in order to satisfy industrial standards and any local requirement at FSRU jetty terminals.

 
Main Ship Info
Ship Name MOL FSRU CHALLENGER
Ship Type FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit)
Ship Builder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.
Ship Owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
Ship Operator MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.
Ship Designer Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.
Delivery Date October 10, 2017
Classification Bureau Veritas
Flag of registry Bahamas
 
Main Particulars
Length (OA) 345m
Length (BP) 333m
Breadth 55m
DWT 123,829 Tons
Depth 27m
Draft 12m
Speed 18 knots
 
Propulsion
Fuel Type Tri-Fuel burning (HFO, MDO, GAS)
Main engines ABB AC 6,600V Electric Propulsion Motor x 2 units
Total installed power Maximum Propulsion Power: 25,430 kW x 79.8 rpm
Propellers Twin propellers
Generators Dual-Fuel Diesel Electric Generator MAN 9L51/60DF x 4 units
LNG Storage Capacity 263,000 cbm 
Main Generator MAN 9L51/61DF (dual-fuel). 9,000 kW x 4 units Regasification Skids 180 mmscfd x 4 units (Direct seawater heating, Shell & tube, Open loop and Partial closed loop)
 
Electronics
Radars X-Band x 1 unit, S-Band x 1 units
Depth Sounders Fitted
Auto Pilot Fitted
Radios MF/HF radio plant, VHF,
AIS Fitted
GPS Fitted
GMDSS Fitted
SatCom Inmarsat C, Inmarsat Fleet Broadband
Mooring equipment Mooring winch 10 units (Electro-hydraulic driven, total 28 mooring drums, rated capacity 35MT per each)
Fire extinguishing systems High expansion foam, CO2, Dry Powder, Seawater spray, Hi-fog spot fresh water spray
Motor starters DOL and/or Soft starter
Lifeboats Hinged gravity lifeboats (48 persons x 2 units)
Liferafts 24 persons x 4 units, 6 persons x 2 units
Coatings Underwater hull coating for 20 years non-dock
Ballast Water Management System Ozone type (NK-03 Blue)
Regasification Unit: - Re condenser 10 ton/h x 1 unit 
- High Pressure LNG Booster Pump 380 m3/h x 2,540 mLC x 4 units, 50 m3/h x 2,540 mLC x 2 units 
- High Pressure LNG Vaporizer 180 MMSCFD x 4 units 
- Gas metering unit x 3 units 
- HIPPS valve x 1 unit - High Pressure Gas Manifold x each 1 unit (port and starboard)
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

