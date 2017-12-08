Marine Link
Wreck Removal Challenges

December 8, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The issue of how to legally remove hazardous wrecks at sea has been in the spotlight at the Salvage & Wreck London 2017 Conference (7 December). 

 
International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s Jan De Boer took part in a panel discussing the challenges surrounding wreck removal and provided an update on the Nairobi Wreck Removal Convention.
 
The Convention provides the legal basis for States to remove, or have removed, shipwrecks that may threaten the safety of lives, goods and property at sea, as well as the marine environment. It applies to shipwrecks, objects from ships at sea, drifting ships and floating offshore installations.
 
Under the treaty, shipowners are strictly liable for costs of locating, marking and removing hazardous wrecks. Additionally, they are required to maintain compulsory insurance to cover their liability.
 
