Estonian State Fleet Orders Ice-Class Hybrid-Electric Ferry

The march toward zero-emission ferry transportation continues, and this time the momentum is coming from the Baltic.



Estonian State Fleet has signed a contract with Polish shipbuilder CRIST S.A. for the design and construction of what will become Estonia’s first fully electric passenger ferry, a nearly €50 million investment that underscores how aggressively regional ferry operators are moving to modernize aging fleets while cutting emissions.



Set for delivery in late 2028, the 100-meter vessel will serve the Virtsu–Kuivastu route, a lifeline connection between mainland Estonia and its islands. For Estonia, this is more than a vessel order. It is a strategic infrastructure investment in reliability, resilience and cleaner transportation.



Ferries are not optional in Estonia. They are essential links for commerce, tourism, freight movement and everyday mobility. That reality makes the design brief particularly demanding: zero-emission daily operations, year-round reliability, and the ability to perform in punishing Baltic winter conditions.



That’s where this project gets interesting.





Illustration by LMG Marin

Unlike many electric ferry concepts focused on shorter, temperate-water operations, Estonia’s new vessel is being built for genuine northern service. The ferry will feature a 3 MWh battery system charged from shore infrastructure, enabling fully electric operations in routine service. But the design also acknowledges maritime reality: batteries alone do not solve every operational challenge.

To address that, the vessel will include biodiesel-powered generators as backup, extending range to at least 1,000 nautical miles and ensuring operational continuity during severe weather, emergencies, or when route requirements evolve.



This hybrid redundancy reflects a practical rather than ideological approach to decarbonization.



The vessel’s ice-class 1B rating adds another layer of complexity. Designed to operate in ice up to 60 cm thick, the ferry will employ azimuth thrusters at both ends, delivering maneuverability and additional power for harsh winter operations.



CRIST is no stranger to technically ambitious ferry projects, having previously delivered advanced low-emission ferries for Scandinavian operators. Likewise, naval architect LMG Marin brings deep pedigree, particularly in electric and hybrid ferry design, with more than 200 ferries in its portfolio.



For shipbuilders, the contract is another indication that electrification is moving beyond demonstration projects and into mainstream procurement.



For operators, the efficiency math is compelling. Estonia says the vessel will be up to 64% more energy-efficient than the diesel-powered Regula, the current benchmark vessel in its fleet.



The economics are being helped along by public funding, of course. The total contract value is €49.93 million, supported in part by €28 million from the European Union Modernization Fund.



But subsidy alone does not explain the deal.



Electric ferry adoption has reached the point where operators increasingly view these vessels not as experimental environmental statements, but as commercially rational fleet assets—particularly on fixed, repeatable routes where charging infrastructure can be planned with precision.



