Charges Readied for Demolition of Portion of Key Bridge

The safest and swiftest method to remove the bridge piece from on top of the M/V Dali is by precision cuts made with small charges, said the Unified Command on Thursday as salvors were preparing charges. The charges will enable the upcoming precision cuts to remove section 4 from the port side of the bow of the Dali.

The Singaporean-flagged container vessel Dali allided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26. The bridge, which connects Hawkins Point and Dundalk, Maryland, collapsed into the lower Patapsco River, bringing all maritime traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore to a standstill.

Eight road crew workers, who were on break from repairing potholes, were present on the bridge when it collapsed. Two workers were rescued, the other six missing persons have now been recovered.

The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command includes the: U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland State Police and Witt O’Brien’s representing Synergy Marine.