BBC Chartering, Jumbo Shipping Team Up in Global Project Alliance

Two market leaders in their respective fields, Jumbo and BBC Chartering have agreed to an exclusive strategic co-operation; the “GLOBAL PROJECT ALLIANCE”, effective immediately.

This unique co-operation between two family-owned companies brings together established and reputed heavy-lift expertise and massive fleet capacity. The alliance is a mutually-shared aspiration to provide comprehensive solutions to customers on a global scale.

“Jumbo and BBC Chartering make a great match, which one can truly call ‘the biggest and the best’. We look forward to forge this alliance and intensify our collaboration on commercial, operational and strategic levels,” says Svend Andersen , CEO of BBC Chartering. He continues: “We realize that the world of project shipping is changing rapidly, and that our organizations need to focus on building strategic assets that will enable them to create value in the future.”

“Both of our companies are family owned, financially strong, and follow a long term strategy in the project shipping sector. As alliance partners we seek to fully utilize our potential arising from BBC Chartering’s market position as leader in the volume market for projects and from Jumbo’s market position as leader in super heavy lift projects” says Twan Voogt, CCO of Jumbo.

By joining forces this alliance offers unrivalled project logistics solutions to EPC ’s and project companies. The objective is to improve the worldwide service which is offered by both brands while leveraging their respective complementary strengths and assets. By drawing on the joint capabilities of both companies, the alliance can provide a “best for project” solution by optimizing volume and super heavy lift cargoes for the project.

Both parties are committed to providing the resources to explore all possibilities (if necessary upplementing their own fleets with unique additional Ro-Ro tonnage), to increase the value they can deliver to customers, including but not limited to, pre-and on-carriage, documentation and container consolidation when demanded by the project.

To start-off, the partners will focus on offering their combined solutions by jointly bidding on specific projects providing customers the fleet and services on a “best for project” basis. Whilst both partners have agreed to an exclusive co-operation they will continue to operate as separate entities. For inquiries and to evaluate how to benefit from the unique possibilities this cooperation can offer, project customers can contact their existing Jumbo or BBC Chartering representatives.

BBC Chartering operates the industry’s leading project chartering network, the market’s largest fleet of project carriers, and delivers integrated services for single cargo transactions, sophisticated transport projects or strategic volume contracts. The versatile BBC fleet today counts 180 vessels and offers lifting capacities of up to 900mt and beyond.