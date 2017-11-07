Shell Charters LNG Bunker Barge in US

Shell Trading (US) Company announced it has finalized a long-term charter agreement with Q-LNG Transport, LLC for an LNG bunker barge with the capacity to carry 4,000 cubic meters of LNG fuel.

As the first of its kind to be based in the United States , the ocean-going LNG bunker barge will supply LNG to marine customers along the southern East Coast of the U.S. and support growing cruise line demand for LNG marine fuel.

"This investment in LNG as a marine fuel for the US will provide the shipping industry with a fuel that helps meet tougher emissions regulations from 2020," said Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas and New Energies Director at Shell. "Our commitment in the Americas builds on Shell's existing LNG bunkering activities in Singapore and Europe , as well as recently announced plans in the Middle East and gives us the ability to deliver LNG as a marine fuel to customers around the world."

The LNG bunker barge will be owned and built by Q-LNG Transport, LLC, and operated by Harvey Gulf International Marine, LLC. With its pioneering design and delivery capabilities, the LNG bunker barge will be highly efficient and maneuverable and feature an innovative transfer system enabling it to load LNG from big or small terminals and bunker a variety of customers.

More ship owners and operators are choosing cleaner-burning LNG fuel over traditional marine fuels to respond to sulphur and nitrogen oxide emissions regulations, including the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) recent decision to implement a global 0.5% sulphur cap in 2020.