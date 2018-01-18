Ludin Charters Simon Møkster PSV

Related News

New CEO, Co-CEO to Lead MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Vestas Wind Systems (Vestas) have appointed Philippe Kavafyan to Chief Executive Officer…

Philippines' Duterte Green Lights China's Sea Research

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte personally made a decision to let China conduct scientific research off the Philippines’ Pacific coast…

Battle of the Atlantic Memorial Planned in Liverpool

A fundraising campaign to build a international memorial dedicated to the estimated 100,000 people who lost their lives during…

Dive Support Vessel Delivered to Stapem Offshore

The first of two new 18-meter catamaran dive support vessels built for Paris-based Stapem Offshore has been delivered by…

Nor-Shipping: Opening Oceans in Denmark

Global maritime event week Nor-Shipping is making its first move outside Norway, with a new initiative to help maritime and…

Ice-Free Arctic?

At the current rate of carbon emissions of about 35 to 40 gigatons a year, scientists are estimating that the Arctic could…

MAN OVERBOARD Prevention & Recovery Workshop

The 2018 MAN OVERBOARD Prevention & Recovery Workshop is being held at the Grand Harbour, Southampton, U.K. on April 17.

Women in Maritime: New UK Taskforce Established

Setting out to increase fairness, equality and inclusion within the maritime sector, Maritime UK has established a Women in Maritime Taskforce…

Langh Tech Debuts New Water Treatment Systems

Langh Tech’s new generation of water treatment systems has been launched with upgraded membrane technology to increase water cleaning capacity.

Young Endeavour to join the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Fleet

STS Young Endeavour is joining a race on every sailor’s bucket list, the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. While the 44…

Trump Administration's Infrastructure Plan Taking Shape

The Trump administration is finalizing its long-awaited infrastructure plan, which would push most of the financing of projects…