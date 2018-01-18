Marine Link
Thursday, January 18, 2018

Ludin Charters Simon Møkster PSV

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 18, 2018

Stril Mar (Photo: Simon Møkster Shipping AS)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Simon Møkster Shipping AS said it has been awarded a contract with Lundin Norway AS for the platform supply vessel (PSV) Stril Mar.

 
The 2016-built Stril Mar will be under firm contract until the summer of 2018, plus additional options.
