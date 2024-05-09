Charting the Future: Hiroaki Sakashita President & CEO, ClassNK

ClassNK is one of the world’s leading maritime classification societies with more than 9,200 ships totaling more than 273 million gross tons under class at the end of 2023, and a global service network of more than 120 survey offices. Last month while in Tokyo we had the opportunity to sit with Hiroaki Sakashita, President & CEO, ClassNK, a marine industry veteran for his insights on the trends driving ship classification today and in the future.

Hiroaki Sakashita took the helm at ClassNK at one of the most historically significant times in history, March 18, 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to shut the world down.

“During the pandemic, I had two basic principles: first, keep ClassNK colleagues safe and healthy and second, maintain class services to support global seaborn trade as stable as we can,” said Sakashita, two objectives that were accomplished as “there was no fatality in our employees, and we were able to provide our class services stably.” But even without the pandemic and all the challenges it generated, Sakashita took the helm of one of the world’s premier classification societies just as the industry was starting to digest several monumental technological challenges in regards to decarbonization, digitalization and automation/autonomy that stand ready to impact impacting ship design, construction and operation for the coming generation.





Decarbonization + Energy Transition

“Decarbonization will [most dramatically] change the structure of seaborne trade, ships’ specification and design, ships’ operation, and the economic mechanism of maritime transportation,” said Sakashita. “It will profoundly affect all stakeholders involved in the shipping business.”

Big changes often are accompanied by confusion in industry, particularly in regards to the energy transition and accurately predicting and selecting the ‘fuel of the future,’ as a misstep in this regard could leave a shipowner with a significant competitive disadvantage.

In this regard, and in regard to the additional challenges posed by digitalization, for example, class societies have become a tech resource to provide information and insight. “Today maritime businesses are facing transformation under the tide of decarbonization and digitalization,” said Sakashita. “ClassNK has started to support maritime business transformation by providing advanced certification. As a classification society, we set standards, offer certifications, supporting shipowners through the complexities of maritime challenges. Initiatives like the formation of a safe operation support team and planning services that incorporate new technologies and crew training reflect our dedication to enhancing maritime safety and operations.”

While much focus is paid to fuel choice, in fact there are multiple ship design and ship outfitting techniques and technologies that are working hand-in-glove to help vessel owners incrementally improve fuel efficiency. Regardless of the fuel or the tech, Sakashita is particularly hopeful that the industry as a whole will follow guidance as laid out by the IMO.

“A global regulatory framework will regulate the course of transition to decarbonization in international shipping. Establishment of that framework is essential and indispensable,” said Sakashita. “I hope that member states of IMO will agree to the framework as soon as possible.”

By ClassNK’s analysis on the revised IMO GHG reduction strategy published in the autumn of 2023, development of supply capacity of carbon-free fuels is the most crucial issue. “Huge investment will be made in this sector, however for the time being, we cannot expect sufficient supply of carbon-free fuel,” said Sakashita. “I assume that we have to use every possible measure to reduce GHG emission for next decade, measures that may include use of bio-fuels, energy saving devices and carbon capture and storage.” To assist, ClassNK started to provide a menu of comprehensive transition support services.





The Digital Path

Decarbonization and digitalization often walk hand-in-hand, as the effective use of real-time information, from condition based monitoring of machinery to ensure it is running optimally, to weather routing, is increasingly deployed to enact time and cost efficiencies across the board. But as with any new or emerging technology, it can be a double edge sword of promise and peril.

“Digitalization and AI have brought maritime communications closer to shore-based standards with utilization of data, enabling a broader scope of navigational support, ship management and whole logistic management,” said Sakashita. “They also provide improvement of productivity in shipbuilding and machinery manufacturing. They would be one of potential solutions for workforce issues in shipping and shipbuilding sector.” Central to efficient use of data is Artificial Intelligence. “As we manage increasing volumes of data, AI plays a critical role in processing and decision-making, driving the industry toward eliminating inefficiencies and enhancing safety,” said Sakashita. “At the same time, the challenge lies in ensuring these technologies are implemented securely and effectively.”

In this regard, ClassNK established ShipDC in 2015 and initiated collaboration with maritime industry to accelerate data utilization in maritime businesses at the IoS-OP consortium.





"Charting the Future"

While these megatrends impact the shipping industry, they impact class, too, opening up many possibilities for ClassNK to deploy its services and surveyors in a more efficient and meaningful way. “With regard to Class surveys, ClassNK has introduced advanced technologies,” said Sakashita. “To implement remote surveys using Information and Communication Technology (ICT), ClassNK has published "Guidelines for Remote Surveys" to ensure reliability equivalent to traditional in-person surveys and to provide transparent criteria for applying ICT. Amid the pandemic, more than 400 remote surveys are conducted monthly to prevent delays in maritime transportation. Another example is a survey framework incorporating Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM). Now 43 vessels are utilizing this framework.” In fact, it is this evolution of class that Sakashita counts as one of his biggest challenges in the coming years. “I expect that the role of classification societies will expand along with business transformation in maritime sector,” said Sakashita. “ClassNK is now tackling to expand its services beyond conventional class services with the slogan “Charting the Future”. Charting the future together with partners is my biggest challenge.

The author and Hiroaki Sakashita, President & CEO, ClassNK @ ClassNK headquarters in Tokyo in April. Image Maritme Reporter & Engineering News