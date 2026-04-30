ChartWorld, Raymarine Commercial Unify Under Single Brand

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced the unification of ChartWorld and Raymarine Commercial under a single commercial navigation brand, Raymarine Commercial. As part of the unification, ChartWorld’s commercial navigation solutions and services will transition fully into the Raymarine Commercial brand, further strengthening Teledyne’s position as a global leader in maritime navigation solutions and demonstrating the successful integration of acquired businesses into its core operations.

The combination brings ChartWorld’s established digital navigation, ECDIS, and managed service capabilities fully into the Raymarine Commercial brand, creating a more cohesive, scalable, and customer‑focused organization for the international commercial shipping market.

ChartWorld, acquired by Teledyne in 2023, has earned a strong reputation within the commercial shipping sector for its digital navigation expertise, data services, and hardware‑as‑a‑service ECDIS model. The integration into Raymarine Commercial builds on that foundation by combining ChartWorld’s software‑led capabilities and worldwide service and support infrastructure with Raymarine’s technological expertise in marine hardware, including IMO-approved marine radar and ECDIS navigation systems.

Under the unified Raymarine Commercial brand, customers benefit from a more integrated navigation offering spanning ECDIS, radar, sensors, data services, and remote support, all backed by Teledyne’s engineering resources and commitment to the maritime market.

The integration comes at a pivotal time for the maritime industry, as vessel operators prepare to adopt the new S‑100 universal hydrographic data model for electronic navigation and embrace higher levels of vessel connectivity. By bringing technology, service, and expertise together within Raymarine Commercial, Teledyne aims to give customers a dependable navigation partner ready for the next generation of maritime operations.