Chengxi Delivers Self-unloading Transshipment Newbuild to Oldendorff

China’s Chengxi Shipyard has delivered the first of twin self-unloading transshipment newbuilds for Germany’s largest bulk carrier owner Oldendorff Carriers.

Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports, said the newbuilds are the first bulk carriers to feature Azipod propulsion.

The delivery saw two 1.9-MW Azipod units installed on each of the 21,500-DWT transshipment bulkers as part of a package of electric, digital and connected solutions from ABB. The scope of supply also included diesel-electric power plant, drive systems complete with two bow thruster motors, power management systems for propulsion and cargo handling, as well as a 50/60-Hz connectors to draw on zero emission shore power when in port.

The vessels will be tasked with transferring cargo from oceangoing ships in deep water for delivery to a port with restricted draft and space, so maneuverability is a vital consideration.

Joern Westfehling, Newbuilding Manager, Oldendorff Carriers, said benefits of Azipod propulsion include enhanced vessel efficiency and increased maneuverability.

Koskela added, “The project fully demonstrates that Azipod is the go-to solution for environmentally conscious operators of all ship types. Because the electric drive motor is housed within a submerged pod outside the ship’s hull, the Azipod unit is capable of 360-degree rotation, improving maneuverability and operational efficiency. This also frees up cargo space on board, potentially boosting vessel profitability further.”

Jiafa Jiang, Vice General Manager of Chenxi Shipyard (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd, said, “Compared to a conventional propulsion system, ABB Azipod propulsion has greatly reduced the construction complexity for the yard thanks to its simple design and ease of installation.”