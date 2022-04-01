Cheniere Declares Option for the 5th LNG Carrier from Flex LNG

Flex LNG announced on Friday that Cheniere has declared it option to employ a fifth liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier under a time charter deal announced in April 2021. Flex Aurora will commence a 3.5-year time charter during third quarter of 2022.

Earlier this month the U.S. Energy Department authorized additional LNG exports from Cheniere's Sabine Pass, La. and Corpus Christi, Texas terminals

In addition, Cheniere and Flex LNG agreed that Flex Volunteer will be the fourth ship under the agreement and that this ship will be delivered to Cheniere mid-April 2022 rather than during third quarter of 2022 as originally agreed. The 3.5-year time charter has therefore been extended by about 2.5 months to facilitate early delivery.

Last year, Cheniere took delivery of Flex Vigilant, Flex Endeavour and Flex Ranger under time charters with a minimum duration of between 3 and 3.8 years.