Friday, August 23, 2024
Cheramie Marine OSV Repowered

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 22, 2024

Mary Cheramie (Photo: Laborde Products)

Louisiana-based Cheramie Marine's offshore support vessel (OSV) Mary Cheramie has been refitted with a pair of new Mitsubishi engines, power solutions provider Laborde Products announced.

The vessel's two new Mitsubishi Tier 3 S12R engines, each delivering 1,260 HP at 1,600 RPM, replace the older Caterpillar 3512 engines.

According to Laborde Products, the new engines' fully mechanical design simplifies maintenance and operation while enhancing reliability and reducing emissions. In addition, the refit gives the 2002-built vessel renewed efficiency and dependability.

The project was carried out at Superior Shipyard, in Louisiana.

