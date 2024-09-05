Chevron Marine Lubricants Highlights Solutions at SMM

Chevron Marine Lubricants has experts at SMM 2024 demonstrating how the company is leveraging the synergy across its products and services to develop a suite of solutions designed to help lower the carbon intensity of the marine sector while aligning with global carbon emission goals.

One example is Chevron’s taro ultra advanced 40 which has been granted gas validation status by WinGD. It covers all WinGD gas (LNG burning) engines and follows the previously granted ‘gas general use’ approval, which allows Chevron’s Taro Ultra Advanced 40 to be used for lubricating all WinGD’s gas engines.

Taro Ultra Advanced 40 is designed to provide improved marine engine protection over previous generations of low Base Number (BN) formulations. It helps keep pistons clean at moderate BN and oil ash level. Furthermore, it provides robust cylinder lubrication for the latest generation large, low-speed, marine diesel engines equipped with exhaust abatement technologies operating with a range of low and up to zero sulfur fuels, including VLSFO, ULSFO, LNG and methanol.

“The rapid transformation towards lower carbon marine operations means that ship engines today are operating with a range of different fuels,” commented Luc Verbeeke, Senior Staff Engineer at Chevron Marine Lubricants. “This makes lubrication all the more critical, which is why the advanced formulation of Taro Ultra Advanced 40 is so important in ensuring the highest level of engine protection.”

The vigorous test protocols were carried out in conjunction with representatives from WinGD. This latest validation of Taro Ultra Advanced 40 follows an earlier No Objection Letter (NOL) from MAN Energy Solutions, further attesting to the oil’s effectiveness.

It is widely recognized that LNG Validation (previously ‘DF Validation’) is a mark of quality that is valued by customers. It can be considered a competitive advantage for the product.





