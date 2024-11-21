Chicago Propeller Club is Int'l Chapter of Year

Chicago Propeller Club celebrated being named International Propeller Club of the Year at its latest event.

Guests from across the Great Lakes and Mid West maritime industry gathered for the reception, a Chicago River cruise aboard club sponsor Wendella Cruises vessel the Iris.

Club President Chris Carr, managing partner of SBSB Eastham law firm, said winning the title at the International Convention in Tampa, just a year after restarting the club, following a 15 year hiatus, is down to the support of members and sponsors.

“We have been fortunate to have grown and gotten to the place we have due to our board and the people who have donated their time and talent,” he said. “I am extremely grateful for that and we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t be for sponsorships and the engagement. The thing we saw tonight is that there are certain issues that face the industry and the more we know about those challenges the better we can help one another. As our board member Chad Cailteux said this evening only 17 per cent of intercity freight is carried on our waterways – the more we talk, meet and network the better our industry becomes known and used. It’s been an amazing year.”



Club VP Ben Pinnington, managing partner of PR firm Polaris Media, said: “We want to sincerely thank all our members and supporters for backing our vision for bring back meaningful maritime networking to Chicago, driving economic activity, creating jobs and opportunities. As Chris Carr says in Chicago we go big or we go home, we want to go even bigger next year with four more signature events.”



On a bittersweet evening the club also paid tribute to one of its best known members Aaron Bensinger, the VP of Central Marine Logistics who died aged 48 on October 1. CML’s President Captain Tim Wiater gave a moving address remembering 20 years of working with Aaron.



Other speakers on the evening included Chad Cailteux owner of 5R enterprises, Lisa Waller of BDG Freight Forwarders and Father Mike Enright of Stella Maris Chicago. The event further welcomed new sponsors Cassiday Shade law firm and JD Fields the steel manufacturer.



Meanwhile the CPC board has grown and now features Chris Carr President, Ben Pinnington VP, Ian Hirt Benchmark Marine and Ports of Indiana, Erik Varela Executive Director of Illinois International Ports District, Chad Cailteux owner of 5R, Jason Brown operations manager of Lakes & Rivers Contracting, Tara Pappalardo of RLI insurers and Warren Marwedel of MMR law firm.



Organizations which have joined the Chicago Propeller Club include Armada Risk Partners, Ports of Indiana, Illinois International Ports District, Ingram Barges, Central Marine Logistics, Polaris Media, SBSB Eastham law firm, City Experiences, Cassiday Shade, Wendella cruises, Andrie LLC, Metro Ports, Northern Marine, NASCO, Benchmark Marine, Logistec, Regal Rexnord, Daubert Cromwell, Sonihull Ultrasonics, 5R, Lakes & Rivers Contracting, JD Fields, Tunley Environmental, Legacy Environmental, BDG International, American Equity Underwriters, Sompo, Gallagher, Intact, RLI, City Experiences, Crowley Yacht Yard, US Great Lakes Shipping Association, American Great Lakes Ports Association and the Western Great Lakes Pilots Association.