Chief of Naval Operations Tours Austal USA

Austal USA welcomed Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps General Christopher Mahoney to the company’s Mobile, Ala. shipyard on March 4. They were joined by Senator Roger Wicker, Congressman Jerry Carl, and Rear Admiral Tom Anderson, Program Executive Officer Ships.

The visitors witnessed Austal USA’s focus on innovation, adherence to proven processes, and continued investment in the company’s people and facilities to meet the emerging needs of the Navy and Marine Corps. Austal USA’s diverse maritime industry capabilities support the manned and unmanned fleets above and below the surface.

“It was great to show Admiral Franchetti our amazing workforce in action,” stated Austal USA Acting President Michelle Kruger. “To have a group of the most senior leadership of the Navy, Marine Corps and Congress visit our shipyard is the best way to demonstrate how the Austal USA workforce is leading the way in shipbuilding and repair, autonomy and additive manufacturing to meet the Nation’s most important defense needs head on.”

Austal USA has delivered 32 ships to the Navy since 2009 and has 13 defense shipbuilding programs under contract with seven platforms under construction. The company is investing in a major expansion to increase capacity to support surface ship and submarine module production in Mobile and has established ship service facilities in Mobile, Ala., San Diego, Calif., and Singapore.



