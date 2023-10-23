Marine Link
China Calls for 'Fair' Gas Pipeline Damage Probe from Finland

October 23, 2023

Create: alexyz3d/AdobeStock

China's foreign ministry on Monday called for an "objective, fair and professional" investigation into damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline, adding that a Chinese vessel was sailing "normally" in the relevant waters.

China and Finland have started communication over the matter, and China hopes that relevant parties can find out the truth as soon as possible, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

An investigation into the pipeline damage is currently focused on the role of the Chinese NewNew Polar Bear container vessel, Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Friday.

(Reuters - Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

