China, Denmark Extend Green Shipbuilding Cooperation

China and Denmark renewed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in green maritime technology and shipbuilding during a meeting between the two nations' industry ministers in Beijing on Tuesday, China's industry ministry said in a statement.

China is willing to jointly conduct research and development with Denmark on low-carbon and zero-carbon fuel-powered ship technologies and explore cooperation potential in the new energy vehicle sector, Li Lecheng, the Chinese minister, told Denmark's Business and Industry Minister Morten Bodskov.





