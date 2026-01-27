Marine Link
China, Denmark Extend Green Shipbuilding Cooperation

January 27, 2026

© PictureArt / Adobe Stock

China and Denmark renewed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in green maritime technology and shipbuilding during a meeting between the two nations' industry ministers in Beijing on Tuesday, China's industry ministry said in a statement.

China is willing to jointly conduct research and development with Denmark on low-carbon and zero-carbon fuel-powered ship technologies and explore cooperation potential in the new energy vehicle sector, Li Lecheng, the Chinese minister, told Denmark's Business and Industry Minister Morten Bodskov.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ethan Wang, Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

