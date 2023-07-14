Marine Link
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
China Drives Japanese Fishing Ship from Contested Islands

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 14, 2023

© vadimmmus / Adobe Stock

Chinese coast guard authorities said it took "necessary control measures" and drove away a Japanese fishing vessel that had entered "territorial waters" around Senkaku Islands, state media reported.

"We urge the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities in the waters and ensure that similar incidents do not recur," China Marine Police spokesperson Gan Yu said, according to the report late Thursday.

China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku. The disputed East China Sea islets are claimed by both and have long been a sticking point in bilateral ties.


(Reuters - Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

