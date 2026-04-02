China Inland Waterways Set for Zero-Carbon Push Under New Partnership

Wah Kwong NatPower and Huzhou Wuxing Ruituo Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop zero-carbon inland shipping corridors, focusing on electrification infrastructure across key waterways in China.

The partnership will establish a network of electric vessel charging and battery-swapping facilities, integrating energy supply, digital systems and operational services into a unified platform.

The initial phase will focus on the Hangzhou–Jiaxing–Huzhou region in Zhejiang province, with plans to expand across major inland waterway networks.

The companies said the project will include deployment of infrastructure along container and bulk cargo routes, supported by a digital platform and carbon monitoring systems to track emissions reductions.

Wah Kwong NatPower, a joint venture between Wah Kwong Maritime and NatPower Marine, will contribute maritime and energy infrastructure expertise, while Huzhou Wuxing Ruituo Energy will provide local infrastructure development and integration capabilities.

"Electrification is the most direct route to decarbonising inland waterways, but it only works when energy infrastructure and vessel operations are developed together, not separately. Our partnership with Wuxing Ruituo allows us to combine international best practice with strong local execution capability, delivering a charging network that is efficient today and scalable tomorrow. We see this as a real-world model for the industry, starting in Huzhou and extending across wider international markets,” said Vincent Ni, General Manager of Wah Kwong NatPower.

"Green and low-carbon development is the core direction of industrial growth, and the electrification of inland waterway shipping is a key measure in advancing the green transformation of the transport sector.

“Our partnership with Wah Kwong NatPower demonstrates how local capability, international energy technologies, and commercial operating experience can come together to create a model for a zero-carbon route. We will continue to deepen collaboration across the value chain and drive the low-carbon and intelligent upgrading of regional water transport systems,” added Tao Jing, Chairman of the Wuxing Culture & Tourism Group.

The companies said the initiative is designed to create a scalable model for low-carbon inland shipping, combining infrastructure, digitalization and standardization to support broader maritime decarbonization efforts.