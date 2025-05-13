China Merchants Energy Shipping Selects Ascenz Marorka’s Digital Solutions for LNG Carriers

GTT and its Smart Shipping arm, Ascenz Marorka, announced that China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has selected Ascenz Marorka’s digital solutions for a series of eight 175,000 m³ LNG carriers, currently under construction at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) in China.

In addition to being fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system, the eight vessels will also feature Ascenz Marorka’s solutions, which include:

a comprehensive range of on-board systems;

a real-time vessel performance monitoring platform and associated services;

unique LNG cargo management modules;

weather routing and voyage optimization applications, along with expert advisory services.

These vessels are the first LNG carriers fully owned and operated by CMES, with deliveries scheduled between the end of 2025 and mid-2027.