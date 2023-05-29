China Merchants Shipping Orders Methanol-Ready Crude Oil Tankers

Shipowner China Merchants Shipping has signed a construction contract for two methanol-ready crude oil tankers to be delivered by China State Shipbuilding Trading, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group.

The two 115,000-ton crude oil tankers will have selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to reduce NOx emissions and a scrubber to reduce SOx emissions.

On delivery, the vessels will serve the world's top five major oil companies such as PetroChina, and give priority to ensuring the safety of China's offshore crude oil import transportation, say the companies.

The order also includes two 175,000cbm LNG carriers, bringing the total number of these vessels ordered by China Merchants Shipping to eight.



