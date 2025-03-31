China: Missing Vessel Crew is 'Safe' After Suspected Pirate Attack

China said on Monday (March 31) that all crew members who went missing over the weekend after a suspected pirate attack on their Ghanian-registered fishing vessel are now “safe”.

“China will continue to work with Ghana to safeguard the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Ghana,” foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

Seven armed people boarded the ship and fired warning shots shortly before 1800 GMT on Thursday (March 27), the West African nation’s military said in a statement, adding that they had stayed on board for about three hours while some crew members hid.

After the armed people left, the crew came out of hiding and discovered that the ship's captain, chief mate and chief engineer were missing, according to the armed forces. The vessel, MENGXIN 1, is now docked at Tema Fishing Harbour, the statement said. It said Ghana's navy is investigating a "suspected pirate attack".

(Reuters)