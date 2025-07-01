China Sanctions Former Philippine Senator Over Maritime Tensions

China sanctioned former Philippine senator Francis Tolentino on Tuesday and barred him entry, citing "egregious conduct" on matters such as the disputed South China Sea a day after the end of his six-year term.

Tolentino, who lost his bid for a second term in midterm elections, had canvassed on his efforts to bring in laws last year defining the country's sea lanes and maritime zones, which China opposed.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry accused some Filipino politicians of making "malicious remarks and moves" that hurt ties between the two nations.

"The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests," the spokesperson added in a statement.

The sanctions prohibit Tolentino from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, the ministry said.

"There must be a price to pay for harming China's interests," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing later on Tuesday when asked about the sanctions.

"No foreign power can silence me or weaken my resolve to uphold our sovereignty," Tolentino said in a statement, calling the sanctions a "badge of honour" and vowing to pursue his fight for "what rightfully belongs" to the Philippines.

China's claims in the South China Sea, a conduit for $3 trillion in annual ship-borne commerce, overlap with the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal voided Beijing's sweeping claims as having no basis in international law, a decision China rejects.

