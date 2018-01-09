Wan Hai Lines Unveils China-India Service

Taiwan's global shipping company Wan Hai Lines has announced the launch of China – India Service III “CI3 service” on 23 January 2018. This new service will help to expand Wan Hai Lines network by providing direct service from East China to East India.

A press release from the company said that the service will also help to complement Wan Hai Lines existing two other East India services with better port coverage and frequency.

This service will be jointly operated with COSCO, IAL, OOCL and X-Press Feeders by using 5 vessels with nominal capacity of 4,250 TEU. Wan Hai Lines will deploy 2 vessels, while COSCO and IAL will operate 1 vessel each, OOCL and X-Press Feeders will operate 1 vessel jointly.