China’s New Installation Vessel Capable of Installing 20MW Turbines

The mobile wind power installation platform Hengtong Haiyue has been delivered to the Hengtong Group by Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry in China.

The mobile platform is equipped with a 1,600t leg encircling full-circle slewing crane as well as a 4,000m2 deck with a variable load of over 8,500t, and is capable of installing 20MW offshore wind turbines.

The DP2 vessel is also equipped with four truss pile legs and an automatic lifting system and a fully electric propulsion system. It can operate at a water depth of up to 70 meters.

China Classification Society (CCS) says the vessel will be used in the domestic offshore wind power industry and to expand the global offshore wind market.

The news comes as, elsewhere, Mingyang Smart Energy has installed a 20MW offshore wind turbine, the MySE18.X-20MW turbine which as a rotor diameter of 260-292 meters. Mingyang claims it is the world's largest single-capacity offshore wind turbine.