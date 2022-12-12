Chinese Firm Takes Delivery of Offshore Wind Crew Transfer Vessel

Chinese company Goldsea Marine Offshore Engineering has taken delivery of a new Incat Crowther-designed catamaran crew transfer vessel. The Incat Crowther 32, built by AFAI Southern Shipyard in Guangzhou, has a large cargo zone and a maximum speed of up to 25 knots.

The crew transfer vessel will now be put into service transporting up to 12 technicians and six crew to and from Goldsea’s offshore wind assets.

"Designed specifically for offshore conditions in China, the vessel offers stability, performance and functionality unmatched by other similar vessels in the region. The main deck features four crew cabins, two bathrooms and a large technician seating area with refreshment space. Internal storage for equipment is provided, as well as a large foredeck cargo zone," Incat Crowther said.

"The upper deck has two cabins, a bathroom, a large crew mess, pantry and an elevated wheelhouse that provides excellent visibility in almost any offshore conditions," Incat Crowther added.

Also, Incat Crowther says its Resilient Bow Technology ensures safe landings and transfers during wave height conditions in excess of two meters. Below deck is a workshop, a utility room, additional storage and laundry facilities while the vessel is also prepared for a deck crane capable of lifting two tonnes at a reach of 10 meters.

The vessel is designed to work and stay offshore for extended periods and has a large deadweight capacity to allow this functionality, the company added.

©Incat Crowther