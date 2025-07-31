Chinese Naval Vessels Arrive in Vladivostok Port For Joint Drills With Russia
Chinese naval vessels steamed into Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok on Thursday ahead of joint drills scheduled from August 1 to August 5.
Video footage from Russia's Defence Ministry showed the vessels, including a submarine, entering the harbour under grey skies.
Chinese seamen were greeted by cheering residents waving the national flags of both countries and women in traditional costume offered an officer a traditional bread and salt welcome.
Russian news agencies quoted a statement from Russia's Pacific Fleet on Wednesday as saying the exercises were "defensive in nature and are not directed against other countries".
(Reuters)