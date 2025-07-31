Marine Link
Chinese Naval Vessels Arrive in Vladivostok Port For Joint Drills With Russia

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 31, 2025

© Adobe Stock/Довидович Михаил

Chinese naval vessels steamed into Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok on Thursday ahead of joint drills scheduled from August 1 to August 5.

Video footage from Russia's Defence Ministry showed the vessels, including a submarine, entering the harbour under grey skies.

Chinese seamen were greeted by cheering residents waving the national flags of both countries and women in traditional costume offered an officer a traditional bread and salt welcome.

Russian news agencies quoted a statement from Russia's Pacific Fleet on Wednesday as saying the exercises were "defensive in nature and are not directed against other countries".

(Reuters)

