Plenty Ships Wins Chinese Ferry Order

CoCo Yachts – Plenty Ships has won an order with Zhuhai Fast Ferry Company to build two aluminum high speed ferries.

Zhuhai Fast Ferry Company has several fast ferries in its fleet, including two CoCo Yachts designed Coastal Cruiser 288, which are sailing between Zhuhai port and the Chinese Ferry Terminal in Hong Kong. The new designed Coastal Cruisers 356 will start the service between Zhuhai and the islands in the Pearl River delta. The new vessels will be designed and built in accordance with the China Classification Society Rules 2015 and IMO High Speed Code 2000, and are therefore allowed to sail between P.R. China and Hong Kong.

The Coastal Cruiser 356 is a totally new design, specially designed for the Zhuhai – Island routes in relatively rough seas. The hull, including the propeller tunnel, have been designed and optimized by using the in house HPC cluster, running Numeca FineMarine CFD software in order to achieve the best possible performance. Not only the resistance has been optimized for the highest possible efficiency, also seakeeping at 25 knots service speed in waves of 2m has been optimized.

The interior design will be very comfortable for passengers, with low noise and vibrations levels, and high capacity air conditioning system. 266 Comfortable economy seats will be placed on the main deck, and 84 business class seats on the upper deck. Kiosks will be located both on main and upper deck.

The aluminum high speed passenger ferries will be built at Plenty Ships – Sunbird Group in Zhuhai, in the just opened aluminum production facility, measuring 250 x 126 m.

The Coastal Cruiser 356 will be delivered to Zhuhai Fast Ferry Company in Q2- 2018, whereas the both vessels shall be deployed to run services in the Pearl River delta.

Coastal Cruiser 356

Length overall: 39.65 m

Beam overall: 11.6 m

Depth at mid ship: 3.5 m

Draft to baseline: 1.3 m

Economy passenger capacity: 266 at 830 mm seat pitch

Business passenger capacity: 84 at 900 mm seat pitch

VIP capacity: 6

Installed power: 2x 1440 kW

Propulsion: Fixed Pitch Propellers

Speed at full load at 90 percent MCR: 27.6 knots

Gross Tonnage: 499 GT