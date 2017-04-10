Shark Fins Found Aboard Chinese Vessels

Shark fins have been discovered on two Chinese fishing vessels during a joint surveillance conducted by Greenpeace and Guinean fishery authorities.

One of the vessels also had illegally altered fishing nets on board, while a third Chinese vessel was caught using illegal nets and fishing for species outside of its license. The two vessels with shark fins on board have been fined with Euro 250 000 each, while the third vessel has been fined with Euro 350 000. The catch of all vessels have been seized by Guinean authorities.

Apart from the shark fins, Greenpeace also found numerous carcasses of sharks including hammerhead sharks, an endangered species, and manta rays on board several vessels.

Ahmed Diame, Greenpeace Africa Oceans campaigner, said: “What we’re seeing here is an utter lack of respect for West African fishing laws. It also shows that local laws need to be strengthened to meet international standards where endangered sharks are no longer a legal catch. That is why we are recommending that coastal states improve their monitoring capacity and local legislation to protect marine life and livelihoods of local fishing communities.”

In total, Greenpeace and local officials inspected and boarded 12 vessels during their joint surveillance this past week. These included 9 Chinese vessels, 1 Korean vessel, and 2 Guinean-flagged vessels. In one of the Chinese vessels, a letter was found issued by China’s distant water fishing association on 10th March and reminding Chinese fishing vessels to fish legally and to be cooperative with authorities’ inspections.

Pavel Klinckhamers, Campaign leader onboard the Esperanza, said: “We thought the letter would have deterred Chine se fishing vessels from illegal activities during the period of the joint patrols, but apparently this was not the case. Several fishing vessels belonging to Chinese companies continued their illegal fishing practices, despite the warning. This shows the complete disregard of local laws by these companies, while they should behave as responsible guests in these waters”

Currently 41 demersal and pelagic vessels are licenced to operate in Guinean waters. [2] 85% are Chinese owned.

Greenpeace is demanding that West African governments take responsibility and work together to manage both foreign and local fishing activities in their waters so resources can be distributed fairly and sustainably, and a prosperous future for local communities and people living along the shores of West Africa can be safeguarded.

Both ships are owned by Dalian Lian Run Pelagic Fishery Company Ltd, one of China’s largest distant water fishing companies. Guinean authorities confiscated both ships’ fishing licenses, the captain’s passport, along with other navigation documents.