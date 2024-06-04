CHIRP Edition 75: Three Types of Fire

Voluntary near-miss reporting scheme CHIRP Maritime has released its 75 edition of Feedback which covers three different types of fire, two hand injuries and a variety of other unfortunate events.

There are some common threads running through them, says Adam Parnell, Director (Maritime) for CHIRP. “Perhaps the most obvious is the need for better communication, whether it is between crew members or with shore personnel or the vessel’s management. This is a theme we see very often in our reports, and by now it should be obvious that good communication is vital to safe operations.

“If you see something which is not right, you should feel empowered to speak up. And if you are discouraged from voicing your concerns then it may be wise to look for a company where safety is taken more seriously.”



